CTD complains of Sindh home ministry’s ‘non-cooperation on weapons data’

KARACHI: In-charge Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Raja Umar Khattab has accused the Sindh home ministry of ‘non-cooperation’ on weapons supply line data in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Raja Umar Khattab said IG Sindh tasked CTD on the weapons supply line in the province specially in Karachi, but ‘despite numerous attempts, Sindh home ministry failed in sharing data’.

CTD head reportedly claimed investigation revealed that weapons in Karachi are being provided by 17 weapon dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Illegal weapons are being trafficked to Karachi by crossing two provinces via transport and online delivery.

Khattab said street criminals in Karachi have the bulk of illegal weapons and they do share them for street crimes with each other.

The CTD head suggested strict punishment for those possessing illegal weapons in the metropolis after a 24-hour deadline for registration of weapons.

Earlier on Sunday, the Counter Terrorism Department intelligence wing in a raid foiled arms smuggling in a school bag in the port city.

In-charge CTD Raja Umar Khattab said that an in-service constable of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was arrested in the raid. “Weapons recovered from the school bag carried by accused Azharuddin,” the CTD official said.

“Arrested suspect has been affiliated with an inter-provincial arm smuggling gang,” Raja Umar Khattab said. “This gang used to supply online arms”.