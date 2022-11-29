Karachi: Street vendor ‘tortured, arrested’ for not giving ‘channa chaat’ to cops

KARACHI: A Karachi cop allegedly tortured and arrested a street vendor who refused to give free-of-cost ‘channa chaat’ to him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of Karachi. A street vendor dared to refuse to give free-of-cost channa chat to a policeman. The cop vented anger on the street vendor and sent him behind bars.

The locals lodged a complaint to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir. Later, the vendor namely Riaz Bhutto was released from lock-up by the policemen. Bhutto told the media that he dared to demand money from the cops for serving the channa chaat to them which made them angry.

He said that he was tortured and locked up in the police station by the cops.

The SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur took action against the two cops and served detention in quarter guards.

