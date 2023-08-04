Karachi: Student falls victim to robbery during ATM withdrawal

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi’s Gulzar-e-Hijri area in which a student withdrawing money from an ATM was deprived from the cash, ARY News reported on Friday. According to the details, a student withdrawing money from an ATM was robbed by two armed assailants in the vicinity of Gulzar-e-Hijri police station.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the faces of the robbers, and the incident of robbery at the ATM was carried out by two culprits.

In a statement the affected student mentioned that he was attempting to withdraw the second installment tuition fee, and the amount was his hard earned money from online work.

In response, the police stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits following the receipt of the complaint.