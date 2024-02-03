Karachi submerged after heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Karachi, on Saturday evening, encountered substantial rainfall, resulting in the accumulation of rainwater on numerous highways which led to transportation issues for the residents of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

In the aftermath of the rain, the rainwater accumulated on several highways resulting in halted vehicles, bikes, and widespread traffic congestion on roads.

The officials of KMC and DMC failed once again to facilitate the citizens of Karachi as the rainwater is still on the roads with many citizens stuck with their vehicles.

The situation not only inconvenienced commuters but also underscored the need for swift and efficient responses from local authorities.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64mm), Surjani Town (63.8mm), Keamari (55mm), Quaidabad (52mm), old airport area (51mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (42mm), Saadi Town (37.6mm), North Karachi (33.6mm), University Road (30mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8mm), Nazimabad (23.5mm), Korangi (15mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.