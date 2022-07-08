Karachi suffers urban flooding after heavy rain lashes city

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi witnessed immense hardships when a heavy spell of rain submerged many thoroughfares and low-lying areas of the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, several areas of Karachi suffered urban flooding as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis for the fourth consecutive day.

Several parts of the city including, Gadap Town, Surjani Town, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Jinnah Old Terminal, Tariq Road, Defence View, FC Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Guru Mandir, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad received downpour for several hours.

Meanwhile, the thoroughfare between Landhi and Malir Memon Goth has been totally inundated compelling administration to close it by erecting barriers. The Gadap stream was overflowed, submerging all adjoining areas. Other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Liaquatabad also suffered urban flooding.

Moreover, rainwater mixed with sewage flowed inside homes, causing severe hardship to citizens, especially women, children and the elderly.

On the other hand, the urban flooding has severely affected the flow of traffic in the city, causing severe traffic jams in many areas. Many motorists were stuck on roads as the engines of their vehicles stalled due to water accumulation up to a few feet.

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 77.7 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, while 44mm rain was recorded at Old Airport, 33mm in PAF Base Faisal, 31.3mm at Jinnah Terminal, 18.4mm at University Road, 11mm in Quaidabad, and 3 mm in Kemari. The lowest rainfall of 0.5 mm was recorded in Nath Karachi.

According to the Met Office, monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the country and are expected to weaken over the next 24 hours before strengthening over the weekend (9 and 10 July).

Comments