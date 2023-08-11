Karachi Super Highway blocked to protest ‘abduction’ of citizen

KARACHI: Enraged people blocked the Al-Asif square of Karachi Super Highway after a man, identified as Hikmatullah Mehsud, was allegedly abducted by robbers of Katcha areas, ARY News reported on Friday.

A large crowd of enraged protesters blocked the Karachi Super Highway after a Mehsud tribe jirga was held nearby that demanded the police to recover Hikmatullah Mehsud – who according to protestors was abducted on July 16.

During the course of the protest, both tracks of the highway remained blocked and the traffic police had to divert all stuck up vehicles coming from Hyderabad towards Model Colony, Malir, and those going towards Hyderabad towards an alternative road from Jamali Pull.

Thousands of vehicles were stuck due to the protest on the highway, while the police led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sohrab Goth reached the spot to clear the road.

In a statement, the citizen’s brother said that the police have not yet recovered Hikmatullah Mehsud who was abducted on July 16.

He pointed out that Sindh Inspector-General (IG) had given assurance to recover his brother, but no action has been taken yet.