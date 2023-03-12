Karachi: Suspect involved in over 200 street crime incidents nabbed

KARACHI: The ‘head of a dacoit gang’ was arrested in a joint operation of Sindh Rangers and the police on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The Rangers’ spokesman revealed that the arrested man was heading a gang of dacoits in SITE, Orangi Town and Hawke’s Bay.

The spokesman added that the accused was involved in more than 200 street crimes and mugging bids including a robbery of Rs2.2 million near the Maripur area, adding that the arms and stolen motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the dacoit.

The suspect was handed over to the police for further action.

In another raid today, Malir police foiled the theft of crude oil in Shah Latif Town. The thieves hid 20,000 litres of crude oil inside a secret tank of a dumper truck.

Police arrested the driver and launched an investigation.

