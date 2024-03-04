Karachi tea stall owner thwarts robbery attempt; video goes viral

KARACHI: A tea stall owner thwarted a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood, proving that courage and presence of mind may save a person from many terrible situations.

In an incredibly unique scene that went viral on social media, the tea stall owner named Dawlat Agha Shah can be seen forcing the armed robbers to escape without doing any damage.

In a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, three unknown armed men can be seen approaching the Quetta Tea Hotel in Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal with the intention of robbery. When the robbers took out their weapons, the visibly calmed hotel owner also pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire, forcing them to leave.

Due to the brave action taken by the hotel owner, no one was mugged or assaulted by the robbers.

This incident took place within the limits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on February 24 in which the bravery of the hotel owner can be seen.

The police arrested one of the suspects identified as Asif on the same day during patrolling while his two accomplices managed to escape from the spot. A case has been registered against the suspects at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

Later in a video statement, the tea stall owner Dawlat Shah Agha said that on the morning of February 24, he was sitting at the cash counter when he saw the robbers, pulling out weapons. Dawlat Shah Agha continued, “The robbers started pleading with me not to kill them when I opened the fire, so I asked them to leave immediately.”