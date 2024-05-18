Karachi teenager dies while making TikTok video

web analytics
Saturday, May 18, 2024
KARACHI: A teenage student, who worked at a call centre in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, was shot and killed himself accidentally while filming a TikTok video, police said Saturday.

The Super Market police said that the victim was identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Mehmood.

The police said that Mehmood along with his friend was filming a TikTok video with pistol which went off, killing youth on the site.

The incident was occurred on Friday evening, said police, adding that his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Following the incident, the police officials sealed the call center.

This is not the first time that a life has been lost while filming a short videos. Earlier in 2020, a 13-year-old boy in Karachi lost his life while making a video for TikTok.

