Karachi temperature likely to hit 32°C today

Karachi temperature likely to cross 30 degrees centigrade on Friday (today), ARY News reported, citing MET office.

The MET office advisory stated that the city is expected to experience bright sunshine during the day and dry weather at night in the next 24 hours.

As per reports, the minimum temperature recorded today was 16.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach up to 32°C during the day time.

Currently, light winds are blowing from the west, and the humidity level in the air stands at 87%, the Meteorological Department added.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold weather in hilly areas during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad four degrees centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi twenty, Peshawar and Quetta six and Gilgit, Murree and Muzaffarabad one degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and cold weather is expected in Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, while cloudy and cold weather in Srinagar.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula zero degree centigrade, Jammu six, Leh minus-fourteen and Anantnag and Shopian one degree centigrade.