Karachi temperature to touch 38 degrees from tomorrow

Karachi is expected to witness hot weather tomorrow (Monday) as the temperature could touch 38 degrees Celsius, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its forecast predicted a rise in temperatures, with the mercury expected to hit 38°C due to northwestern desert winds from Balochistan.

Temperatures may reach 37°C on Monday, and due to high humidity, the heat may feel more intense. Hot, very hot, and dry conditions are also expected in other districts of Sindh.

Weather is expected to turn cooler in November, according to the department.

Meanwhile, Punjab cities such as Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah and Bhakkar will get to witness rainy weather from October 6 to 8 with occasional gaps.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur will also experience the rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy rainfall/hailstorm till October 8.

Similar weather pattern, with few heavy fall, will also bee observed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche and Shigar from October 5 to 8.

Balochistan cities such as Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Lasbella, Panjgur and Awaran will also experience rains with wind and thunderstorm on October 6 and 7.