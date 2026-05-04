Karachi: Thieves steal solar lights with poles from Media Town

KARACHI: Two electric poles with solar lights, installed on the orders of the Sindh’s chief minister in Media Town, a housing society for journalists near Hawkes Bay, were stolen, residents of the area said.

“It is surprising that thieves cut and removed the poles of solar lights installed by the Sindh government in the area,” residents said.

Each pole which was stolen had two solar lights, installed on the special instructions of the chief minister of Sindh in Media Town, said one of the residents.

They said that three of the 10 poles installed in 2023-24 have been stolen so far, and police have not been able to recover any of them or stop thefts in the area.

The city’s journalists have appealed to the authorities, the home minister, Karachi Police chief and other concerned officials to take notice of these theft incidents in the locality and address the law and order problem.