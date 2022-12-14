Karachi: Three boys arrested for attempted rape on girl

KARACHI: Three boys were arrested for ‘attempting’ to rape a girl in Karachi, police said on Wednesday.

As per details, the incident took place in the limits of Sahil police station in Karachi, where three boys attempted to rape a girl, who is said to be 17 to 18 years old.

Police arrested the boys named Muzammil Ahmed, Muhammad Atique and Muhammad Nasir. The suspects have been moved to the Jinnah Hospital for medical tests.

In October, a flood-affected girl had allegedly been gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi.

According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

