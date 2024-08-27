Karachi: Three incidents of theft reported at Lyari’s govt school

KARACHI: A total of three separate incidents of theft have occurred within a week at Government Boys Baba Idris School located in Karachi’s Lyari area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The school administration reported that unknown suspects broke into the school by breaking the locks and stole various items.

The first incident took place on August 22, followed by another the next day.

During these incidents, the suspects reportedly stole a school fan and a motor, while the third incident occurred on August 27 stole further items from the government school.

Despite the seriousness of these incidents, the school administration has only informed the district education officer in writing and has not yet filed a formal complaint with the police.

However, the police have initiated contact with the school administration to gather more details about the incidents.