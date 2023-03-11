Karachi: Three-member gang robs several citizens in a day

KARACHI: Three-member gang in Karachi’s Malir area robbed several citizens in broad daylight without fear to get caught, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A three-member dacoit gang is active in the Malir area of ​​Karachi. The gang robbed a general store near Quaidabad and robbed several citizens in Bhains Colony – also called Landhi’s Dairy Colony – in a single day.

In the CCTV videos obtained by ARY News, three muggers can be seen looting the bakery in a broad daylight located in Karachi’s Quaidabad area.

The robbery incident took place today [March 11], around 1:30 pm. The faces of the three accused can be clearly seen in the CCTV video.

