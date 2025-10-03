PMD predicts thundershowers in Karachi within 24 hours

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast thundershowers in Karachi over the next 24 hours as the low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression.

The PMD predicted hot and dry weather across most districts of Sindh. However, partly cloudy conditions with chances of rain, wind, or thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, and surrounding areas.

Overall, the weather in Sindh is likely to remain mainly hot and dry, the PMD added.

The low-pressure over the Arabian Sea has intensified into Depression and located at 440 kilometers distance in south from Karachi, the Met Office reported on Thursday.

The weather department has predicted high waves and rough weather in the sea along Sindh’s coastal belt.

The sea conditions along Sindh’s coast are predicted to remain rough to very rough, with winds between 45 and 55 kilometres per hour.

Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the deep sea until October 3, while the deputy commissioners and other administration officials in Sindh have been directed to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures.

It is to be mentioned here that the country is bracing for an unusual extension of monsoon weather as two major systems, one from the Arabian Sea and the other from the Bay of Bengal, are converging to trigger widespread rains, thunderstorms, and potentially cyclone-like conditions across the country.