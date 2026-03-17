Rain, thunderstorm expected in Karachi from March 18: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Karachi, in the days leading up to Eidul Fitr 2026, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the PMD forecast, a new western weather system is expected to enter Karachi by this evening or night.

The Met Office has also forecast strong winds in the city from tonight, with rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds expected over the next two days. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some areas.

Officials said the western system is likely to bring intermittent rainfall to Karachi over a two-day period, which may lead to a drop in temperatures.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has issued weather advisory from Tuesday (today) to Wednesday next, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and windstorms across the country.

According to the advisory, widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and windstorms are expected in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Balochistan.

While, mainly dry weather conditions are expected in Sindh. However, isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Hyderabad and surrounding areas during the forecast period.