Karachi to face dry weather, colder temperatures: Met office

KARACHI: In the next 24 hours, Karachi is expected to face dry weather with cold temperatures at night, as forecasted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department reported that the current temperature in the city stands at 14 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature recorded is 13 degrees Celsius.

However, there is a possibility of temperatures ranging between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, indicating mild weather conditions during the daytime.

Furthermore, the humidity level in the atmosphere is recorded at 67 percent, while the winds from the northeast are blowing at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour, contributing further to the weather conditions in Karachi.

Air Quality Alert

Karachi ranks third in the list of the world’s most polluted cities, based on the Air Quality Index.

According to the Air Quality Index, the concentration of particulate matter in the air is recorded at 217 particulate matter per cubic meter.

Health experts recommend adopting urban safety measures, including the use of masks when traveling. The city’s air quality demands attention for the well-being of its residents.