Karachi to get 22 cattle markets; Here are the locations

KARACHI: Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi has announced the establishment of 22 cattle markets in seven districts in the wake of Eidul Adha 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a statement, the authorities have decided to establish 22 cattle markets in seven districts of Karachi for Eidul Adha, with seven markets to be set up within the city limits and 15 in the town limits.

The decision was made after recommendations from the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and town authorities to increase the number of cattle markets to curb illegal markets and sale of sacrificial animals on streets and roads.

“This move will help eliminate illegal cattle markets that pop up in the city during Eidul Adha,” said Hassan Naqvi.

“We will take strict action against such markets and ensure the government’s writ is established,” he added.

As per notification, three cattle markets will be established in district South, four in Korangi, one each in East and Northern bypass at Taiser Town, three in West, five in Central, three in Kemari and two in Malir districts.

The markets will be established in

Ahsanabad

TMC Sohrab Goth

Muhammad Ground Usmanabad

KDA ground Surjani Town

Bakra Nandi in Gul Muhammad Goth

Sector 4 Orangi

Sunday Bazar North Karachi

Muhammadi ground Liaquatabad

IT ground Shadman Town

Afgan ground FB Area

Ismail Gabol Goth Malir

Gulshan e Haded Chowrangi

Lyari Bakra Piri

Yousuf Goth Baldia Town

Sunday Bachat Bazar near Hyper Star Clifton

Old KTC Depot in Korangi

Shah Faisal Colony

Nursery in Landhi Town

Sunday Bazar near Korangi Road.

Sources told ARY News that Eidul Adha is expected to fall on June 17 (Monday), but the announcement of the exact date will made after Zilhajj moon sighting.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan consists of 29 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 8, and simultaneously, Eid Adha 2024 will be celebrated on June 17.

In the second scenario, if the month of Zilqad prolongs to 30 days, then the month of Zilhajj will begin on June 9 and the Eid will fall on June 18.

The Eidul Adha holidays are expected to last from June 17 to 19, but technically, the holidays will begin from June 15, as most government offices remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.