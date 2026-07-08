KARACHI: Sindh Senior and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed the transport department to finalize planning for new double-decker bus routes in Karachi ahead of their upcoming arrival. The Minister also announced the launch of an eco-friendly Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service for the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department in Karachi today, the Minister stated that citizens would soon benefit from modern, comfortable, and environmentally friendly EV taxis. He emphasized that the service would provide quality commuting options while substantially reducing environmental pollution.

Furthermore, he noted that more double-decker buses are expected to reach Karachi soon, prompting his directive to map out expanded routes across the city.

Highlighting current transit metrics, Memon revealed that daily ridership has reached 81,000 for the Green Line BRT and 9,800 for the Orange Line BRT, calling the numbers a welcoming sign.

However, the Minister issued a stern warning regarding the provincial government’s pink scooter initiative, stating that men are strictly prohibited from driving them. He warned that any man caught operating a pink scooter would face immediate legal action, and the motorcycle would be confiscated. Additionally, he announced strict penalties for anyone found altering the color of the pink scooters to evade detection.

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In other decisions, the Sindh government has resolved to launch special bus routes under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, alongside a new People’s Bus Service route connecting Larkana and Qambar.

“We want to introduce specialized routes under the public-private partnership model, which will be handed over to private investment companies for operations,” Memon explained. He added that modern, air-conditioned EV buses would be deployed on these new routes, instructing the transport department to award these contracts to investors through an open auction or competitive bidding process.

The Minister emphasized that the initiative aims to provide the public with superior transport facilities while promoting investment in the province.

Regarding the interior Sindh expansion, Memon stated that the Qambar-Larkana route would facilitate thousands of commuters daily and boost inter-district transportation. He instructed the transport department to swiftly complete all administrative and operational measures to launch the route without delay.