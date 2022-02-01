Karachi to get first-ever zip line

KARACHI: In a step towards providing recreational facilities to the general public, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to launch a zip line at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim situated near the city’s Clifton coastline.

This was announced by City Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government.

The Parks and Horticulture Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has invited tenders for the installation of the zip line project.

Sharing details about the proposed project, Parks Director General (DG) Junaid Ullah Khan, told ARY News that the proposed zip line would be 3,000 feet long and will run from Kothari Parade to Bagh Ibne Qasim boundary wall at Clifton Beach Road.

“The total length of zip line ride at Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim will be 3,000 feet,” he said, adding that the parks and horticulture department has invited sealed offers from companies to run and install a zip line for a period of 10 years.

“The best, suitable and interested parties have been asked to submit their feasibility plan with a complete design of installation of zip line, the time required for its installation, and material to be used thereof latest by February 22, 2022,” he said.

DG Parks Junaid Ullah Khan said the KMC would award the contract to lowest bidding firm. When asked about the fare of the proposed zipline recreational activity, DG Parks Khan said that it would be decided after awarding the contract.

Promotion of tourism in the metropolis was a top priority of the local administration, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that this would be the first line ride to be installed in the port city. Currently, there are two zip lines in the country, one in Malam Jabba and the other in Islamabad.

