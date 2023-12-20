Karachi to get new buses for People’s Bus Service fleet

KARACHI: In an important development, the Sindh Accountant General (AG) Office has released funds for the clearance of Chinese imported buses to expand the People’s Bus Service fleet in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The buses imported by the former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government were stuck at the Karachi Port. The increase in the fleet will provide relief to the city’s commuters.

The funds were released after Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar intervened in the matter after taking notice of the delay.

He warned the Accountant General (AG) Sindh to release the required amount for the purpose without any further delay.

Read more: 180 more electric buses to be inducted on Sindh BRT routes

“If any decay or fault occurs in these buses, the Accountant General would be held responsible,” the CM said in a statement issued by the CM Secretariat on Monday. Following the warning the Sindh AG Office has released funds for the release of buses.

CM Baqar underlined the need for Circular Railway and the completion of all BRT lines to address the public transport issue in Karachi.

He also vowed to talk to the federal government for prompt approval of BRT Red Line Corridor from ECNEC.