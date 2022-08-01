Karachi to witness another spell of rain from August 06: Met Office  

KARACHI: Karachi is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall from August 06 as the rain spell will enter the eastern part of the Sindh province from August 05, the Met Office said on Monday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the weather turned pleasant today after the city received drizzle early in the morning.

“The weather will remain cloudy as the city recorded a temperature at 28C and will decline upto 26.5C,” it said, adding that humidity will remain at 92 percent and winds will blow at 11 nautical miles.

The Met Office said that a spell of heavy rain is expected in eastern Sindh from August 5 to 8 while Karachi will witness heavy showers from August 06 to 08.

Balochistan and Sindh provinces have seen uncharacteristically heavy rains during the monsoon season this year. Another flow of water of flash floods from Balochistan entered in Sindh yesterday.

As torrential rains and flash floods continued in Balochistan, second stream of floodwater, entered in Qambar-Shahdadkot district and the hilly region of Kachho in Dadu district, causing more losses in different areas.

The people of the affected areas are forced to take refuge at hills and protective dykes to save their lives,” local sources said. “An elderly woman of 70 years, in a flood-hit village was died of a health condition, while failing to get medical help.

