Karachi: Toddler dies after falling in uncovered manhole

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a minor boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Karachi’s Malir district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place at Memon Goth where the two-and-a-half year boy slipped into a sewer.

According to his father Abdur Rehman, the deceased child was his only son.

The father and son were visiting the area to attend a function when they were met with the tragedy, according to a relative of the affected family.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad met Abdur Rehman and offered his condolences to him. He assured the victim’s father of taking strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that a life was lost in such an incident in Karachi.

In a similar incident that occurred last month in Karachi, a woman and her rescuer suffocated to death in an open manhole in the Orangi Town neighbourhood. The deaths occurred after the woman fell down the manhole and a man jumped after her to rescue her.