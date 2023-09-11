Karachi Toll Plaza firing: Accused Haji Hameed flees to Balochistan

KARACHI: The accused in the Karachi Toll Plaza firing case, Haji Hameed along with his family fled to Balochistan after locking his flat in the Bahadurabad area, ARY News reported on Monday.

ARY News obtained details of the accused in the Karachi Toll Plaze firing case. The accused Haji Hameed is a resident of Karachi’s Bahadurabad and owns the fish business.

The car spotted in the CCTV footage was currently present in Windar city and his last mobile location was also tracked in Balochistan. An attempted murder case was lodged against Hameed at the Mochko police station.

Some people told the investigators that Hameed is aggressive and always ready to fight everyone. They added that he pulled his gun at people to threaten them on minor issues at Fisheries Harbour.

Keamari police decided to nab the accused with the help of the Balochistan police.

Yesterday, a man opened fire on an employee of Karachi Toll Plaza after the latter stopped him from ‘travelling in the wrong direction’.

In a CCTV footage – available with ARY News, the employee can be seen stopping a car driver at Toll Plaza.

Following an altercation, the man pulled out a pistol from inside the vehicle and shot at the boy indiscriminately.

Meanwhile, another staff member of the toll plaza tried to break the quarrel but to no avail. The driver can be seen fleeing from scene after injuring the employee.

In a statement, SSP Kemari Arif Aslam Rao said that a case has been registered against the person and the 25-year-old Abrar – who sustained bullet injuries – is out of danger now.

SSP Kemari further said that preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle is registered in the name of Arsalan Baloch, while further probe into the incident was underway.