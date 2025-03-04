Karachi tops global pollution list

Karachi on Tuesday topped the global pollution ranking with an unhealthy air quality level, ARY News reported.

As per details, Karachi’s air quality remains unhealthy, with particulate matter (PM) levels recorded at 179, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

Despite clear skies, Karachi’s air pollution poses a serious health risk. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a maximum temperature of 32°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4°C.

Light northern winds are currently blowing in the city, and humidity levels stand at 34%, according to PMD.

Experts have warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can lead to respiratory issues and advised residents, especially children and the elderly, to limit outdoor activities.

AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI rating between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI over 300 is extremely hazardous.

According to experts, air pollution level goes upward in winter, change in wind speed, wind direction and sliding minimum temperature increases air pollution.

The air becomes heavier in the winter as compared to summer, causing poisonous particles in the atmosphere to move downwards and making the atmosphere polluted.

As a result, a layer of polluted particles, including large amounts of carbon and smoke, covers an area.