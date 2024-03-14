28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Karachi: Trader bumps into police officer; gets killed on spot

KARACHI: A firing incident was reported from Karachi where a businessman was killed over ‘minor dispute’ while leaving the mosque in Golimar area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, a trader named Abbas bumped his shoulder with a policeman named Mustafa while leaving the mosque after prayer which escalated into a firing incident leaving one dead and two injured.

 

The injured individuals were identified as Sher Asad and Abid, who where later shifted to the hospital for medical assistance while, the businessman, Abbas was shot died on the spot.

The police later arrested the main accused along with five other involved in the incident and a pistol has also been recovered from the suspect.

