Karachi trader seeks justice after son ‘framed in false cases’

KARACHI: A trader from the port city of Pakistan has accused his in-law of using police to harass his family and falsely implicate his son in criminal cases, ARY News reported.

The trader, who runs a shop in Karachi’s Saddar Market, alleged that his son, Mohammad Tariq, also a trader, was taken into custody by police from their home in Karachi’s Manghopir area in the early hours of January 27.

According to the trader, a Karachi police mobile arrived at around 4:00am and took his son away without providing any clear reason. When he later went to the police station to inquire, officers reportedly told him that the detention had occurred due to a “misunderstanding”.

He further claimed that on February 27 another FIR was registered against his son in Karachi, which he described as false and part of a repeated attempt to implicate him in fabricated cases.

The trader said both he and his son were present at their shop in Karachi’s Saddar Market on the dates mentioned and maintained that their location could be verified.

Alleging that his in-law was behind the matter, the Karachi trader claimed the relative had influenced the police to take action against his son.

Appealing to senior authorities in Karachi, including the Inspector General of Sindh and the Additional IG, the trader urged them to investigate the matter and provide justice.

He also demanded action against those responsible for registering what he termed false cases in Karachi.

Earlier, two Karachi police officers were suspended after harassing and threatening employees of a biryani shop in Gulshan-e-Iqbal when they refused to provide them with free biryani.

According to reports, the two officers from Aziz Bhatti Police Station visited a biryani shop in the area and demanded free food for the police station. When the restaurant staff declined, an altercation reportedly took place.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. Citizens expressed concern over what they described as increasing rogue behaviour within the Karachi police and demanded strict action against the officers involved.

The footage allegedly shows one officer threatening the staff, saying they would take the degs (cooking pots) to the police station if they were not given free biryani.