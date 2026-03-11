Viral video: Policeman assaults biker at petrol pump in Karachi

Karachi policeman has been suspended for assaulting a biker at a petrol station in city’s Kharadar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Video of ASI Asim confronting and physically assaulting a motorcyclist at a petrol pump in Karachi’s Kharadar area went viral on social media, promoting the high-ups to take action.

Footage shows the ASI confronting and physically assaulting the motorcyclist. According to sources, a verbal dispute began when the rider was asked about his vehicle documents, escalating into the attack.

SSP City Arif Aziz took notice of the matter and suspended the police ASI Asim for thrashing a citizen.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Earlier this year, Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Imran Khan ordered the suspension of five cops for their alleged involvement in the custodial torture of a man at the city’s Sharifabad police station.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Police’s Central District branch, SSP Imran took serious notice of the alleged incident and issued directives for the five cops to be suspended.