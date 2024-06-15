Karachi trader arrested for selling sacrificial goat with plastic teeth

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested a Karachi trader for allegedly selling sacrificial goats with plastic teeth in the Gulberg Chowrangi area of the metropolis, ARY News reported.

A video, making rounds on social media, showed a customer removing what appeared to be plastic teeth from a goat.

The viral video led to the arrest of trader while police also seized seven other goats as evidence.

Police clarified that they received information about the sale of goats with artificial teeth through the viral video, prompting their intervention.

Upon interrogation, the detained trader told that he belonged to Hyderabad and came to Karachi to sell his animals for Eidul Adha.

Police have launched further investigation into the case.

Read more: Armed men snatch 67 sacrificial goats in Karachi

Pakistan will celebrate Eidul Adha on June 17 after the Zil Hajj moon was sighted on June 7.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahimi, which continues for three days of Eid.