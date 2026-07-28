Karachi trader faked own death to deceive investors, police claim

KARACHI, July 28: Police have uncovered a major twist in the case of a burnt body found inside a car near Zero Point in Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

According to investigators, the body did not belong to the businessman who was initially believed to be dead. Police said the businessman allegedly staged his own murder to fake his death.

Using modern forensic technology and biometric verification, Karachi police identified the body as Qurban, a resident of Muzaffargarh who had been missing for a long time.

During the initial investigation, police also exposed what they described as a staged murder plot. The woman who identified the body as her husband’s has been taken into custody for questioning.

Karachi police said Qurban had two wives. Investigators believe the car was set on fire yesterday using a gas cylinder, but the vehicle’s air conditioning system prevented the fire from fully engulfing the body, leaving it partially burnt.

Initially, authorities believed the body belonged to rice trader Zeeshan Naz, who was reportedly under debts exceeding Rs55 crore owed to 60 to 70 people.

Police said the victim’s wallet, containing more than Rs45,000 in cash, and a national identity card bearing Zeeshan Naz’s name were recovered from the car. The vehicle was also registered in Zeeshan Naz’s name.

Investigators also recovered Zeeshan Naz’s personal mobile phone from the vehicle, which contained a video message stating that none of his family members were involved in his business affairs.

Karachi police said Zeeshan Naz’s wife identified the burnt body as her husband’s. However, investigators now believe the businessman allegedly staged his own death to deceive investors. The investigation is ongoing.