Karachi trader tells employees to turn off cameras, kills self

KARACHI: The financial constraints led to yet another loss of life as a trader ended his life in Karachi’s Bolton Market, ARY News reported.

The police while confirming the incident said that the deceased was engaged in the cosmetic items business and was facing financial hardships due to the loss.

The police said that the deceased asked his workers to turn off all the cameras in the warehouse and leave.

In a police statement, the workers said that after leaving the warehouse, they heard a bullet sound and rushed inside only to find the body of the trader lying on the floor.

A pistol allegedly used in the suicide was also recovered from the scene.

Earlier this week, a jobless man committed suicide after killing his wife and three minor children in an apartment near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

Station House Officer (SHO) Irfan Asif, in a statement, said that the woman and children including a girl were shot dead while the man hanged himself.