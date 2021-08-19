Karachi traders demand govt to allow businesses on Friday, Sunday

KARACHI: The All Karachi Traders Anjuman-i-Tajiran have urged the Sindh government to allow commercial activity on Friday and Sunday this week after the three-day closure on account of Ashura, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Markets and commercial centres in the metropolis are shut on Fridays and Sundays, which are observed as ‘safe days’ each week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Ilyas Memon, president of the traders association, called on the provincial government to ease the Covid-19 restrictions and allow businesses to operate this Friday and Sunday.

He said commercial activities remain suspended from Tuesday to Thursday as major business centres and roads had been sealed due to security concerns due to Ashura.

On August 9, the Sindh government had lifted the week-long lockdown, easing the coronavirus restrictions in the province. It said all business activities would continue till 8pm and Fridays and Sundays will be closed days.

Pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery shops and fish, meat, chicken, vegetable and fruit vendors were excepted from the restrictions.