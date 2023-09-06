Karachi traders’ issues to be resolved on priority: PM Kakar

KARACHI: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the federal government would address the problems of Karachi traders on priority.

The premier said this while talking to Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori who called on him here.

During the meeting, the governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the administration matters and the overall law and order situation of the province.

The governor also presented the recommendation about the power tariff prepared by Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the city’s traders.

PM Kakar thanked the governor Sindh and issued directives to the relevant authorities to work on the recommendation and present a report as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistani traders on Saturday went on strike against the soaring cost of living, including higher fuel and utility bills and record depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, which has led to widespread discontent among the public.

The traders pulled their shutters down across the country, while protesters burned tires on roads to express their anger.