Karachi traders protest, block MA Jinnah Road against GST on bills

Karachi traders on Friday staged a protest and blocked MA Jinnah Road against the imposition of General Sales Tax (GST) on the current electricity bills.

According to details, the local traders were protesting against the general sales tax (GST) of Rs6,000 per month levied on electricity bills for retailers.

The traders are recording their protest at Jama Cloth Market against the imposition of sales tax on the KE bills.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi traders said that the electricity bills already include sales tax, income tax, fuel adjustment and additional taxes. “Collection of general sales tax from consumers is a total injustice,” they added.

Earlier in the day, K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, submitted a request to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking another hike of Rs11.39 in tariff under fuel adjustment charges.

According to the request, the power utility has requested a massive increase of Rs11.39 for the month of June 2022. The national power regulator will take up the KE’s plea for a hearing on July 28, 2022.

