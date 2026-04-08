Karachi traders, transporters call off strike

Karachi traders and transporters have postponed a planned strike following a meeting with Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi, who assured them that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis.

Traders had announced a strike against surging inflation, a sharp increase in petroleum prices.

President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, Rizwan Irfan confirmed that in light of the governor’s assurances, the strike call has been withdrawn. He stated that the government’s commitment to resolve the concerns promptly has encouraged the stakeholders to hold off their protest.

Good Transporters Association President, Malik Shehzad Awan added that the governor had promised to raise the issues of goods transporters with the Prime Minister, ensuring that their grievances would receive immediate attention.

He also confirmed that the protest has been postponed following these reassurances.

Meanwhile, Malik Shehzad Awan praised Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their roles in the recent Iran-US ceasefire agreement, highlighting Pakistan’s growing diplomatic profile.