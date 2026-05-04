Karachi traders urge immediate end to lockdown restrictions

President of the Karachi Electronics Dealers Association, Rizwan Irfan, has called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah to immediately lift lockdown restrictions or extend business operating hours amid the heatwave.

He highlighted that, owing to the intense heat and humidity, most customers prefer to visit markets after 5 pm, making it increasingly difficult for traders to operate effectively within the currently limited hours.

Mr Irfan further stated that the restriction to just four hours of trading has severely impacted business activity, urging the authorities to either lift the lockdown or allow shops to remain open later in the evening to accommodate consumer demand.

Blistering, dry winds swept through Karachi yesterday, throughout the day, driving temperatures sharply upward. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the city’s weather station at Old Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.9°C on Sunday with 52% humidity – making it feel significantly hotter.

The heat index surged four to five degrees above the actual temperature, making conditions feel as high as 45°C. Among various localities, Gulistan-e-Johar recorded the highest temperature at 42°C, followed by Jinnah Terminal at 41.4°C, Mauripur at 40°C, and Sharae Faisal at 39.5°C.

Officials said that a heatwave requires a continuous halt in sea breeze for three to five days, temperatures exceeding 40°C, and humidity levels rising above 65%.

Weather officials yesterday forecast an intensely hot and dry weather on Monday, with temperatures potentially climbing to 41°C under the influence of hot northwesterly winds. However, some relief may arrive by evening as sea breezes are likely to resume. From Tuesday onward, temperatures are forecast to ease slightly, ranging between 36°C to 38°Celsius.