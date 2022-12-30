Karachi traffic accidents: 780 killed, 9,725 injured in 2022

KARACHI: Edhi Foundation has released annual statistics of casualties in traffic accidents in Karachi in 2022, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Edhi Foundation’s spokesperson said 780 died and 9,725 citizens were wounded in traffic accidents in 2022. Meanwhile, a total of 540 were killed and 2,465 people wounded in different firing incidents in the metropolis.

The spokesperson added that 260 perished due to drowning in rivers and nullahs, on the other hand, 124 citizens lost their lives due to electrocution.

Furthermore, 220 tortured bodies and 290 bodies of newborns were found in different areas of Karachi.

Comments