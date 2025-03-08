Karachi traffic accidents claimed 171 lives in 2025

KARACHI: As the deaths caused by dumpers continue to rise in Karachi, the road accidents death toll reached 171 in 2025 in the port city, ARY News reported.

The rescue officials stated that along with 171 deaths, over 2,200 people sustained injuries in these road accidents.

Earlier, a dumper ran over three brothers on a motorcycle in Baldia Town, killing one and injuring two others.

In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was critically injured near Korangi Singer Chowrangi after being hit by a tanker.

These accidents highlight the growing concerns over road safety in Karachi, as heavy traffic and reckless driving continue to claim lives.

Authorities are urged to take stricter measures to prevent such incidents and ensure safer roads for commuters.

Read more: Karachi traffic police to monitor dumpers’ speed using trackers

Prior to this, the traffic police decided to install cameras and trackers in dumpers to monitor their speed and issue challans for over speeding.

In an interview with ARY News, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that digital monitoring would help prevent traffic accidents, adding that the system will be extended to other heavy vehicles once it proves successful.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.