Karachi traffic cop caught on camera taking bribe

KARACHI: A traffic police official was suspended by the SSP South on Wednesday after a video of him demanding a bribe from a citizen at Karachi’s Defence area went viral, ARY News reported.
The video, made by the driver, shows the sub-inspector stopped a vehicle on the roadside and took money from the driver.
The sub-inspector has been identified as Elahi Bux. The action was also taken against another cop who was deployed along with SI Bux.
The SSP directed officials to launch an inquiry into the incident immediately and suspended both cops. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against the suspended cops, who were deputed at the Defence traffic police post.
شہر میں کالی بھیڑیں، سفید بھیڑیے موجود ہیں نالائق حاکم مراد علی شاہ کے محکمے میں رشوت کا عمل سرگرم ہے شہریوں سے ٹریفک اہلکار رشوت لیکر اپنے آقا کو پہنچاتے ہیں صوبے کے حکمران اور افسران نے عوام کا خون چوسنے کی قسم کھائی ہوئی ہے اس منہ بھرائی کی رسم پر وزیر اعلیٰ کو شرم آنی چاہیے pic.twitter.com/ZrHvOutWgH
— Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurumSherZaman) June 23, 2021
It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first incident reported from the port city a police officials demanding bribes from citizens.
In one such bribe incident on June 14, a police constable was caught on camera demanding a bribe from a motorist in the port city’s red zone area.
According to details, a policeman deployed in Karachi’s red zone area had sought a bribe of Rs 2000 from a motorcyclist.
The motorist named Muzamil had claimed that the policeman first demanded an Rs2000 bribe from him but when he refused to pay a hefty bribe the cop then demanded him to pay Rs500.