Karachi traffic cop caught on camera taking bribe

KARACHI: A traffic police official was suspended by the SSP South on Wednesday after a video of him demanding a bribe from a citizen at Karachi’s Defence area went viral, ARY News reported.

The video, made by the driver, shows the sub-inspector stopped a vehicle on the roadside and took money from the driver.

The sub-inspector has been identified as Elahi Bux. The action was also taken against another cop who was deployed along with SI Bux.

The SSP directed officials to launch an inquiry into the incident immediately and suspended both cops. Disciplinary action has also been ordered against the suspended cops, who were deputed at the Defence traffic police post.

شہر میں کالی بھیڑیں، سفید بھیڑیے موجود ہیں نالائق حاکم مراد علی شاہ کے محکمے میں رشوت کا عمل سرگرم ہے شہریوں سے ٹریفک اہلکار رشوت لیکر اپنے آقا کو پہنچاتے ہیں صوبے کے حکمران اور افسران نے عوام کا خون چوسنے کی قسم کھائی ہوئی ہے اس منہ بھرائی کی رسم پر وزیر اعلیٰ کو شرم آنی چاہیے pic.twitter.com/ZrHvOutWgH — Khurrum Sher Zaman 🇵🇰 (@KhurumSherZaman) June 23, 2021