Karachi road closure, traffic diversion plan announced

KARACHI: Traffic Police has announced road closure and a traffic diversion plan for the security arrangements for the 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024.

Karachi Traffic Police officials on Friday announced that various points of Shahrah-e-Faisal will be closed temporarily during the announced time.

A traffic police spokesperson mentioned that traffic from Drigh Road to Karsaz will be closed in both directions from 2:00am till 5:00am on November 23, and Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road, the route from Karsaz to Hassan Square, will also be blocked for traffic.

The traffic coming from the Karachi Airport will not be allowed to proceed to Karasaz Road and Stadium Road.

Instead, traffic will be diverted from Drigh Road to Rashid Minhas Road and via Millennium Mall towards NIPA.

Additionally, airport-bound traffic coming from FTC and Nursery areas will not be allowed towards Karsaz or the airport. Instead, drivers are advised to use Shaheed-e-Millat Road via Baloch Colony Bridge.

The Karachi Traffic Police spokesperson also advised that traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi can take Hassan Square, NIPA, and Rashid Minhas Road to reach Drigh Road, Airport.

Traffic from University Road will not be allowed to go towards Stadium Road, Karasaz, or Millennium Mall. However, vehicles can use Jail Chowrangi, PP Chowrangi, or Shaheed-e-Millat Road as alternatives.

Additionally, traffic coming from Liaquatabad number 10 will not be allowed to head towards Stadium Road via Hasan Square Bridge.

Earlier, Karachi Traffic Police unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan for the upcoming IDEAS 2024, scheduled from November 19 to 22 at the Expo Centre Karachi.

The plan was aimed at minimising disruptions and ensure smooth traffic flow during the exhibition.

IDEAS 2024

The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 has been concluded today at the Expo Center. Emphasizing the crucial role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ‘IDEAS 2024’ aimed to enhance the presence of Pakistan’s defence industry on the international platform.

The event showcased a wide array of state-of-the-art defence assets, such as armaments, armoured vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, submarines, and advanced drone technologies.

Advancements in missile systems, cybersecurity, satellite technology, and electronic warfare highlight Pakistan’s expanding capabilities in defence manufacturing.