KARACHI, August 16: Several major roads around Three Swords in Clifton have been closed for traffic due to a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) protest, according to South Traffic Police.

The route from Metropole to Three Swords via Clifton Bridge has been closed. The road from KPT Underpass and Boat Basin towards Three Swords has also been blocked.

Traffic coming from Race Course Signal and Bath Island towards Three Swords will also be diverted.

According to the Karachi traffic police, vehicles coming from the airport towards the city will turn left towards CSD and continue towards their destinations. Traffic from JPMC will also proceed towards its respective destinations.

Traffic coming from Boat Basin will be diverted towards Punjab Colony, while vehicles coming from Two Swords will proceed via Zamzama Street.

Traffic from Abdullah Haroon Road and Awari Signal will be diverted towards Fatima Jinnah Road and Cantonment Station.

Vehicles travelling from Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road towards Ziauddin Road will not be allowed to proceed towards Three Swords.

Karachi traffic police have advised citizens to avoid routes leading towards the closed roads and use alternative routes to reach their destinations.