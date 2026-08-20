Karachi traffic jam delays hospital visit of cancer-stricken girl

KARACHI, August 20: A young cancer-stricken girl got stuck in a traffic jam near Essa Nagri as residents staged a protest against prolonged power and water outages, ARY News reported.

According to reports, residents of Essa Nagri staged a protest over the lack of electricity, causing long queues of vehicles on the roads.

The girl was being taken to hospital by her family for a check-up. Her family said she was suffering from chest cancer and had a urine bag attached, but they became stuck in the traffic jam due to the protest.

Residents said they had been without water and electricity for the past 15 days, forcing them to take to the streets in protest.

Due to the protest, the road from Gharibabad towards Hasan Square has been closed to traffic. Karachi traffic police is diverting commuters through Liaquatabad No. 10, Karimabad and the inner bypass of Gharibabad.

Traffic from the Hasan Square U-turn is being diverted towards University Road and NIPA. Traffic flow has also been affected on the road from Hasan Square towards Liaquatabad.