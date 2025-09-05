Karachi traffic plan announced for 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have released a detailed traffic management plan for Saturday, 12 Rabi-ul-Awal, to guide the public on the alternative routes amid the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions, ARY News reported.

The released Karachi Traffic plan has been shared to ensure smooth transportation, route guidance and public safety during several processions across the city.

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) are supposed to oversee traffic operations in their respective districts during the religious gatherings.

Two main processions will start from Memon Masjid in the afternoon. Maulana Akbar Dars will lead the first one, which will begin at 2:30 PM and end at Aram Bagh Masjid.

Maulana Shah Abdul Haq Qadri will lead the central procession, which will depart at 3:00 PM and culminate at Nishtar Park.

Road Closures and Restrictions: Citizens are informed that, for the general public, MA Jinnah Road will be closed. Vehicles having official permit stickers will be allowed to move ahead.

Additionally, all heavy and commercial vehicles are banned across the city on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal to avoid congestion and ensure safety.

District-wise Karachi Traffic plan on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal is directed as:

District Central traffic

According to the reports, Nazimabad traffic can take the route from Lasbela Chowk via Nishtar Road towards Garden. Likewise, Liaquatabad traffic can start from Teen Hatti via Lasbela Chowk and go towards Central Jail.

Hassan Square traffic will go to PPP Chowrangi to Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal and Jail Flyover to Teen Hatti, and finally move towards Nishtar Road.

No entry is allowed at Guru Mandir to Numaish.

Read More: Mobile signals to be blocked, pillion riding banned in Karachi on 12 Rabi ul Awal

District East:

District East’s plan includes the route from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Numaish via Shahrah-e-Quaideen, taking Society Light Signal towards Kashmir Road.

Traffic from Jamshed Road to Guru Mandir can take Bahadur Yar Jang Road and Soldier Bazaar.

District South:

The route from Garden Zoo to MA Jinnah Road starts at Uncle Sarya and passes by Gul Plaza and the Coast Guard, near Holy Family Hospital. From Lucky Star to Empress Market, the journey includes a stop at Saddar Dawakhana and continues to PPP Chowrangi.

The Burns Road segment stretches from Abdullah Haroon Road to MR Kiyani Chowk. Additionally, the path from MR Kiyani Chowk to Court Road goes from the Arts Council to Pakistan Chowk. Finally, the route from Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Burns Road moves from Aram Bagh Signal to Pakistan Chowk.

Citizens are urged to check the Karachi Traffic plan, use designated alternative routes, avoid restricted areas to minimise delays, and ensure a respectful adherence of the religious occasion.