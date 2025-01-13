Traffic police issues plan for January 14th in Karachi

KARACHI: The city police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for January 14th, as a procession will be held from Saddar to Shah Khurasan, ARY News reported, citing officials from the traffic police.

According to reports, the procession in Karachi will cause road closures on M.A. Jinnah Road, from the Tibet Center to Gurumandir Chowk and surrounding streets.

However, Bahadur Yar Jang Road will remain open to traffic. For vehicles travelling from Gurumandir to Tower, they are advised to take Soldier Bazaar No. 1 signal towards Coast Guard and Uncle Saria Signal.

The section of Shahrah-e-Quaideen beyond Society Signal will be closed to traffic, as per the Karachi traffic police announcement.

Vehicles travelling from Society Light Signal will be diverted to the right side, while the route from Society Light Signal to Khudadad Colony Bridge will remain open towards Empress Market.

For those coming from Burns Road, they will need to take the route via Eidgah Chowk to reach their destination.

Traffic from Jamia Cloth will be directed towards Jubilee, Tibet Center, and Regal Chowk.

From Fawara Chowk, vehicles will be diverted to the Paradise Signal, Passport Office, and Empress Market.

Finally, traffic from Garden Baghicha will be directed towards Uncle Saria, Gull Plaza, and Tibet Chowk, as per the Karachi traffic police.

Significance of 13th Rajab

The 13th of Rajab is a significant day in the Islamic calendar, marking the birth of Hazrat Ali (RZ), cousin of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the fourth Caliph of the Islamic world.

Born within the Holy Kaaba, Hazrat Ali (RZ) holds a revered position in Islamic history, known for his unwavering faith, courage, and profound knowledge. This day is observed with reverence and joy by Muslims worldwide, who commemorate his birth with special prayers, recitations, and gatherings.