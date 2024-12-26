Karachiites paid Rs 850 million traffic fine in 2024

KARACHI: Karachiites have paid a whopping Rs 850 million in traffic fines in 2024 for violating traffic laws, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the traffic police, a total of 11.57 lakh challans were issued during the year. The majority of the challans were issued for violations related to vehicle number plates, with 2.21 lakh challans and fines worth Rs 11.93 crore. Signal violations resulted in 1.96 lakh challans and fines of Rs 12.49 crore.

Other violations included overloading, with 2 lakh challans and fines of Rs 10.31 crore, no parking, with 1.30 lakh challans and fines of Rs 11.57 crore, and one-way and wrong-way violations, with 91,000 challans and fines of Rs 2.02 crore.

Additionally, 84,000 challans were issued for not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles, resulting in fines of Rs 4.24 crore. Other fines included Rs 5.31 crore for fancy number plates, Rs 3.75 crore for obstructing traffic flow, and Rs 1.07 crore for not having speedometers in vehicles.

Separate reported stated that nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024.

According to Rescue services, as many as 771 citizens lost their lives, while 8,174 others were injured in nearly 9,000 road accidents in Karachi.

In January, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 individuals and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi.

Furthermore, in May, the port city registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured.

July also registered 35 Karachiites deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services.