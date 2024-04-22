Karachi: Traffic plan issued for April 23

KARACHI: Following a security high-alert in Karachi ahead of Iran President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit, the traffic police have released the plan, listing all the roads that will remain closed on April 23 (Tuesday).

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi had already announced a public holiday on April 23 in the metropolis.

A notification has been issued by the office of the Karachi Commissioner announcing a public holiday on April 23 with all the public and private offices and schools remaining closed across the city.

Meanwhile, security measures have been ramped up, with containers placed around Quaid’s mausoleum and a heavy contingent of police, Rangers, and security personnel was deployed throughout the city.

To ensure smooth movement for the high-level delegation, a traffic plan has been issued, resulting in the temporary closure of several roads.

According to a spokesperson, Shahre Faisal – city’s main artery – will remain closed for a limited period during the day. Club Road from PIDC to Metropole and the area from Dr Ziauddin Road to PIDC Chowk will be completely closed.

Vehicles coming from Sultanabad will be directed towards Aiwan-e-Sadr Road. Traffic from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Sultanabad will turn left at Club Chowk towards Clifton Bridge and Boat Basin.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said traffic from Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road and Ghizri will turn right at Ziauddin Road signal towards Metropole, Fountain Chowk, and Aiwan-e-Sadr Road.

Traffic from Shaheen Complex will turn right at Khajoor Chowk towards Aiwan-e-Sadr Road, Metropole, Clifton, and other areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran President Ebrahim Raisi is currently on a three-day visit to Pakistan. The visit is the first of its kind by any head of state after the February 8 general elections.

Iran’s presidential entourage comprises of the foreign minister, other cabinet members, high officials, and a large trade delegation.