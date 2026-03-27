Karachi traffic police crack down on cars, motorcycles dodging e-challan system

KARACHI: The Karachi Traffic Police have decided to launch a large-scale crackdown against vehicles and motorcycles displaying fancy or non-approved number plates, starting March 30, 2026.

Authorities have warned all vehicle owners to replace such number plates with officially approved ones before the deadline. Strict action will be taken against violators after March 30, with no leniency.

A joint operation will be carried out by traffic police, district police, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), excise police, and the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). Checkpoints will be set up at multiple locations across the city to intercept vehicles with fancy, altered, covered, or missing number plates.

Officials stated that non-standard and decorative number plates pose a serious security risk. Criminals often use unregistered or fancy plates to conceal their identity during illegal activities. Despite thousands of fines issued, citizens have continued to ignore regulations, prompting authorities to take stricter measures, police said.

The traffic police emphasized that violators will not only be fined but may also have their vehicles or motorcycles impounded. Heavy penalties will be imposed on those found breaking the law.

Citizens have been instructed to use only official number plates issued by the Excise and Taxation Department. Any unauthorized modifications or so-called fancy plates must be removed immediately, or enforcement officers will take action on the spot.

According to officials, more than 23,000 vehicles and motorcycles have been blacklisted under the e-challan system since its launch in October 2025. These vehicles were flagged for covering or removing number plates to evade detection.

The issue was discussed during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Sindh Police, Javed Alam Odho, to review traffic management and the faceless e-ticketing system. The session was briefed by Karachi Traffic Police Chief, Pir Muhammad Shah.

Earlier, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah stated that many motorcyclists in Karachi have been exploiting loopholes in the e-challan system. He announced that a major operation against traffic violators, particularly motorbike riders, will be launched after Eid ul Fitr.

He added that a recent survey found that a significant number of motorcyclists were involved in practices aimed at avoiding compliance with traffic laws.