Karachi Traffic police issue ‘record’ 9,555 challans in a day

KARACHI: The Traffic Police of Pakistan’s southern port city have issued a record number of challans to traffic rules violators in a single day, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, DIG Traffic Iqbal Dara said that the traffic police issued 9,555 challans to traffic rules violators, amounting to Rs6.87 million, in a single day.

Iqbal Dara said 1,033 of the challans were issued for riding motorcycles without helmets and 1,200 challans – which amount to Rs2.1 million – were issued for underage drivers.

Apart from challans, the Karachi traffic police also seized 1,105 motorcycles of underage drivers.

Breaking down the statistics, DIG Traffic said that Rs2.5 million on account of fines were issued to motorcyclists and over Rs0.7 million to small cars.

No one is above the law and compliance with traffic rules is compulsory for everyone, said DIG Traffic. Challans and fines would be imposed on traffic violators whether they are ordinary citizens or police officials, he added.

Earlier in October, the Karachi Traffic Police announced a significant increase in traffic fines, signaling a more stringent approach towards traffic violators.

Motorcyclists caught overspeeding would face a fine of Rs700, while the fine for car and jeep owners was raised to Rs1,000.

Meanwhile, motorcyclists engaging wrong-side driving would face a Rs2,000 fine, while car owners would be slapped with Rs3,000 fine.