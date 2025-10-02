Karachi traffic police launch e-challan system

Karachi traffic police have introduced an electronic challan (e-challan) system, under which any traffic violation across the city will be immediately recorded and fined through CCTV cameras, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar held at a private hotel in Karachi, IG Sindh emphasized that citizens must comply with traffic laws, while DIG Traffic noted that the system would also help reduce road accidents.

However, several city stakeholders raised concerns about the initiative, questioning how challans could be issued when Karachi’s infrastructure itself remains in a deteriorated state.

Police officials further highlighted that the driving licence system has also been improved, with over 300,000 citizens obtaining online licences, aimed at strengthening overall traffic management.

Authorities urged the public to follow traffic rules not only to avoid fines but also to prevent accidents and ensure safer roads.

Automated challans will then be issued and delivered to the violator’s home via post. Citizens of Karachi will also be able to access their challan details through the official traffic police mobile app.

The Karachi traffic police has urged citizens to follow traffic laws strictly in order to avoid penalties and unnecessary hassle.